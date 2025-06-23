New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) The government on Monday said it is set to roll out a new pilot programme 'NAVYA' (Nurturing Aspirations through Vocational Training for Young Adolescent Girls) to equip girls aged 16 to 18 with vocational skills, focusing particularly on non-traditional job roles.

The initiative will be launched jointly by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra on June 24.

Aligned with the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision, 'NAVYA' seeks to empower adolescent girls from underserved communities by providing them with the tools and confidence to become active participants in the workforce.

The pilot programme will target girls, who have completed at least Class 10, and will be implemented across 27 districts in 19 states, including aspirational districts and districts in the north-east, highlighting the government's focus on inclusivity.

The launch event will be attended by Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), MSDE, and Savitri Thakur, Minister of State for Women and Child Development.

It will also feature interactions with trainees as well as the distribution of certificates under 'PMKVY' (Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana) and PM Vishwakarma schemes.

According to an official statement, 'NAVYA' will build on existing flagship skill development schemes and aims to formalize inter-ministerial convergence on adolescent skilling.

The programme underlines the government's "unwavering commitment to women-led development" and the belief that "every young woman can become a catalyst in India's journey towards a developed, self-reliant and inclusive future".

