Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 17 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the Tripura government is working to improve the quality of the education system in the state, with the main objective of strengthening students morally.

He said that teachers should pay special attention to enriching children's moral knowledge beyond textbooks.

CM Saha said this at the annual prize distribution ceremony organised at Shankaracharya Vidyaniketan Girls' School in Agartala today on the occasion of its foundation day.

Speaking at the ceremony, CM Saha said that everyone eagerly waits for this day in the school.

"This day is a special joy not only for the students, but also for those associated with teaching and education, as well as for parents. It is not only necessary to read books; children should also be physically fit and have a special understanding of culture and agriculture," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Tripura government is continuously trying to improve the quality of the education system.

"A few days ago, a conference titled 'Prabashi Tripura' was organised, where representatives from foreign countries and other states participated. These are the worthy children of this state who have now established themselves in their respective places. About 85 people attended the conference. They were also looking for a platform to do something for Tripura. It is possible to build a 'Srestha Tripura' through the mentality of pulling each other up. After learning about this conference, many have expressed their desire to come to Tripura. In the future, they can play a major role in making Tripura a developed and model state in the country," he said.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister said that education is a subject through which one can establish oneself socially and economically.

"Everyone listens to a person who possesses education with values. For this, proper education is necessary. Children must be enriched with moral knowledge beyond textbooks. Teachers need to pay special attention to this. Education is endless. We still have to study, as changes are happening every day in the field of education. Therefore, we must keep ourselves updated," CM Saha said.

At the event, CM Saha reiterated that the main objective is to strengthen students morally.

"Youth between the ages of 18 and 35 are now a great force for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These human resources are our children. Based on them, India will stand tall as one of the most powerful countries in the world in the future. Therefore, their future must be strengthened. About 50 percent of the population is women, and our government is working with special emphasis on women's empowerment," he said.

In his speech, he also said that education is the bridge between ignorance and knowledge.

"Through education, one can move from darkness to light. The Prime Minister is talking about building a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. In that direction, we are also moving forward towards the goal of 'Viksit Tripura 2047'," he added.

Director of Education NC Sharma, Municipal Corporation Corporator Shampa Sarkar Chowdhury, Chairman of the Red Cross Society Bimal Kanti Roy, President of the School Management Committee Swapan Kumar Das, Principal of the School Mousumi Bhattacharya, social worker Shyamal Kumar Deb, and other prominent persons were present as distinguished guests at the event. (ANI)

