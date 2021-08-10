New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The grant-in-aid to 111 organisations has been stopped under the Scheme of Assistance for Prevention of Alcoholism and Substance (Drugs) Abuse and the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR), the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy also said 85 projects have been stopped under the National Action Plan for Senior Citizens (NAPSrC) and 42 projects have been found under-performed under the Scheme of Grant-in-aid to Voluntary and other Organisations Working for Scheduled Castes.

"On the basis of surprise inspection by the PMU state coordinators and complaints received, grant-in-aid to 111 organisations has been stopped under the Scheme of Assistance for Prevention of Alcoholism and Substance (Drugs) Abuse and the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR)," he said.

Responding to another question, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik said according to the information received from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has retrofitted all 219 buildings belonging to MoHUA for making those accessible to persons with disabilities.

In addition, the CPWD has also retrofitted 889 buildings belonging to other ministries or departments, she said in a written response.

