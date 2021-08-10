Patna, August 10: In a bizarre incident, a man in Bihar's Patna was arrested and sent to jail for allegedly killing a goat in an inebriated state. Reports inform that the 40-year-old drunk man, identified as Mahendra Das, was held on Monday. According to a report by TOI, Das, who had been a habitual drunkard, had committed the crime at Kudwa village under the Goh police station area in Aurangabad district.

The accused was arrested under relevant sections of IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The TOI report quotes Police saying that the accused was earlier associated with a Maoist group. The incident came to light after the man's neighbour named Shakuntala Devi accused him of killing her goat while he was drunk. Bihar Shocker: Drunk Man Chews Baby Snake in Revenge After It Bites Him on His Leg in Nalanda, Dies Next Day.

According to the police complaint, the goat was tied to an electric pole in front of her house. The drunk man held the goat with his arms and caused severe injuries around its neck due to which the animal died a while later. Officials informed that the body of the goat was handed over to its owner after post mortem and the report is still awaited. The woman's husband tried to intervene, but the accused hurled abuses on him and also tried to attack him.

