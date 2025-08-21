New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday in Delhi after a successful mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

Earlier on Monday, Shukla also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shukla was the pilot of the Axiom-4 Space Mission to the ISS. He returned to Earth on July 15 after completing the NASA mission and landed in the national capital in the early hours of Sunday.

Also Read | Vice President Elections 2025: INDIA Bloc Nominee Sudershan Reddy Files Nomination in Presence of Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi, Top INDIA Bloc Leaders in Attendance (Watch).

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday highlighted the importance of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's achievements in completing a mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and the critical role of the space program for the 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

"On this occasion, the (lower) house welcomes Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to India. His space mission and successful return are not merely about the success of the mission, but a matter of pride and inspiration for Indian citizens. Shukla's achievement is an inspiration for the youth," Birla said while addressing the Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Gujarat Weather Update and Forecast: Heavy Rain Lashes Several Parts of State, IMD Warns of More Rains Over Next 48 Hours.

Lok Sabha on Monday briefly took up discussion on India's First Astronaut Aboard the International Space Station - Critical Role of Space programme for 'Viksit Bharat By 2047'. Speaker Om Birla congratulated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for his achievements.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, spoke amid slogan shouting by opposition members over their demand for discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar.

He hit out at the Opposition parties on Monday, calling it "surprising" that the opposition cannot even praise the country's achievements in space.

"The opposition has failed to congratulate the space experts and scientists for our space achievements. Your anger can be with the government. Your anger can be with the BJP and the NDA. But it is surprising that you can be angry with an astronaut. And that astronaut who, apart from being an astronaut, is also a disciplined soldier of the Indian Air Force. He does not belong to any political party," Jitendra Singh said in Lok Sabha amid sloganeering by the opposition MPs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)