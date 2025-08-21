Ahmedabad, August 21: Gujarat is witnessing its second spell of monsoon showers, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the state over the next 48 hours. Yellow alerts are in place for Bhavnagar, Amreli, Junagadh and Gir-Somnath, where light to moderate rainfall is expected.

The rest of the state will remain under an orange alert, with moderate to heavy rain predicted. Widespread rain is expected across Saurashtra, North Gujarat and South Gujarat till August 23. Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely in 26 districts, including Devbhoomi Dwarka, Junagadh, Porbandar, Gir-Somnath, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Navsari, Valsad, Kutch, Patan, Mehsana, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, Botad, Morbi, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Dahod, Panchmahal, Anand and Kheda. Valsad Rains: Car Swept Away in Desai Creek, NDRF Launches Search After Driver Rescued, Wife and Child Missing (Watch Videos).

A yellow alert has been issued for Kutch, Patan, Banaskantha, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, Morbi, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Navsari and Valsad on Saturday. The alert will remain in force on Sunday for Kutch, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Navsari and Valsad.

With continuous rainfall across Gujarat, authorities have urged citizens in low-lying and flood-prone areas to remain alert and follow official advisories. Gujarat's monsoon has markedly bolstered its water storage. Till Tuesday, 76 dams across the state have reached 70 per cent to 100 per cent of their full capacity, with the pivotal Sardar Sarovar Dam standing at 76.40 per cent full. Gujarat Rains-Weather Forecast: Rain Lashes 62 Talukas Across State, IMD Predicts More Rainfall.

The official data indicate that Gujarat has now received over 71 per cent of its seasonal average rainfall, with Sardar Sarovar at nearly 78 per cent capacity (26,017.4 MCM), while the other 206 reservoirs are holding approximately 74.48 per cent of their combined capacity. On Wednesday, heavy rain lashed Gujarat's coastal Saurashtra region, with Devbhumi Dwarka district recording the highest rainfall of 11 inches, including 10.75 inches in Kalyanpur and 6 inches in Dwarka taluka.

