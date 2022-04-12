Amritsar, Apr 12 (PTI) A group of 705 Sikh devotees on Tuesday left for Pakistan to participate in a religious congregation to be held on Baisakhi.

After participating in the main congregation 'Khalsa Sajna Diwas' at Gurdwara Panja Sahib on April 14, the 'jatha' (group) -- organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) -- will visit Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on April 15.

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib is the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The group will head to Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib on April 16, Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore on April 17 and 18, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur Sahib on April 19 and Gurdwara Rorhi Sahib at Eminabad on April 20.

The pilgrims will return to India after paying obeisance at the Sikh shrines on April 21, said the SGPC officials.

SGPC member Ravinder Singh Khalsa, who was leading the 'jatha', said, "The SGPC had sent a list of 900 Sikh pilgrims for visa application, of which, 705 pilgrims have got the visas."

"Many historical Sikh shrines are situated in Pakistan and the Sikh 'Sangat' desire to have their glimpse and pay obeisance there and therefore, the governments of both the countries should issue the visas with an open heart," he added.

