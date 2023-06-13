Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) on Tuesday launched two warships of different classes together.

The keel of a third vessel was also laid, highlighting GRSE's approach towards the timely delivery of warships to the Indian Navy, GRSE said in a release.

INS Anjadip, the third Anti-Submarine Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) was launched by Priya Pandit, wife of Vice Admiral RB Pandit, PVSM, AVSM, Commander-in-Chief, Strategic Forces Command, while INS Sanshodhak, the fourth Survey Vessel Large (SVL) was launched by Tanvi Arora, wife of Vice Admiral Adhir Arora, AVSM, NM, Chief Hydrographer to the Government of India.

Keel for the seventh ASWSWC being built by GRSE was also laid during the day, in the presence of Vice Admiral RB Pandit, PVSM, AVSM, Commander-in-Chief, Strategic Forces Command.

Those present at the ceremony included Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh AVSM, VSM, CWP-A, Vice Admiral Adhir Arora, AVSM, NM, Chief Hydrographer, to the Government of India, Cmde PR Hari IN (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, GRSE, and Senior Officials from Indian Navy and GRSE, the press release stated.

GRSE is now building eight ASWSWCs and four SVLs for the Indian Navy and the Ships are at various stages of completion. The INS Anjadip was the third vessel of this series to be launched and INS Sanshodhak is the fourth and last in the series of SVLs being built by GRSE.

The further read, "INS Anjadip is named after an island close to India's Western coast that is now part of the Indian Naval base INS Kadamba. Anjadip offered strong resistance in 1961 when India took back Goa from the Portuguese. The island also has a memorial for the brave Indian marines who were martyred there. This ship is also the reincarnation of a Soviet-era ASW Ship of the Indian Navy which was decommissioned in Dec 2003."

ASWSWCs require less draft and can operate close to the coast, searching for underwater threats and neutralizing enemy assets such as midget submarines and mines. Equipped with advanced sonar and armed with the latest weaponry, such as lightweight torpedoes and ASW rockets, these warships will pack a tremendous punch, once they become operational.Sanshodhak in Hindi stands for "discoverer or investigator". This is an apt name for the SVL that will be carrying out hydrographic surveys to chart the ocean floor and provide valuable information on our seas and oceans for defence purposes, the release said.

GRSE has been moving from strength to strength to develop itself into one of the top shipbuilders in the world. It has also been contributing to the Government's Atmanirbharta efforts through indigenisation. Ships built by GRSE now have nearly 90 per cent indigenous content.

Speaking at the occasion, Vice Admiral R B Pandit said, "I note with a sense of pride that GRSE, over the last six decades has grown in capability delivering over 100 warships to the nation. These range from Fast Patrol Vessels to Landing crafts, Survey Vessels, Corvettes, Frigates and Fleet Tankers, reflecting a very high degree of competence and capability nurtured by the Yard over the years. GRSE as a result of its sustained good work has gained recognition worldwide, and I am confident that the shipyard will scale greater heights in the years to come. I further congratulate GRSE and L-T Shipbuilding for a successful partnership. The collaboration between the two is a befitting example of a Public-Private partnership which is a desired framework for the indigenous warship construction capabilities. This successful model will be closely watched and I am sure it would set the path for similar future collaborations in warship construction in our country. Given the positive spirit and enthusiasm, I see today in the entire warship-building ecosystem in our country, I am confident that this will grow from strength to strength and contribute to the economic well-being of our nation way beyond its fair share."

Cmde PR Hari said, "This is indeed a very momentous occasion, that we are here to launch two ships, that too of two different warship building projects concurrently. I am also happy to inform you that we will also be laying the keel of another vessel, an Anti-Submarine Shallow Water Craft and therefore this is an event where we will be setting new standards.'

He further added, "The ASW Shallow watercraft project has 08 ships, and the Survey Vessel Large Project-04 ships, we launched the first SVL on December 5, 2021, and thereafter we have been launching a ship every six months with the last ship being launched today. As far as the ASW Shallow watercraft project is concerned, we launched the first ship on December 20, 2022, and are churning out a ship every three months and we intend to maintain this tempo. I am very confident that the next phase, that is from launch to delivery is much much tougher and together Navy, GRSE and our partners, shall be able to meet the expectations in terms of delivery and quality."

While appreciating the efforts of all stakeholders in making the two ships' concurrent launch a reality, Cmde PR Hari said, "The Indian Navy, The Naval headquarters, the Production Directorates, the Directorates of Ship Production, the Warship Design Bureau, the professional directorates have proactively and positively approached problems not only from the technical perspective but also from the project perspective and that is a very positive change that we have observed during the course of these projects."

GRSE has built over 785 platforms including 108 warships for the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and Government of Mauritius and Seychelles Coast Guard - the highest number of warships built and delivered by any Indian shipyard to date, the release said. (ANI)

