Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): Reiterating that the government would not halt guarantee schemes, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasised that the party would issue a show-cause notice to Congress MLA HR Gaviyappa for his recent statement on guarantees.

Speaking to reporters at Ambedkar Bhavan, Shivakumar said, "I don't believe that he has stated this. In case he has, we will issue a show-cause notice seeking an explanation. We have given a word to the people of the state on the guarantees and we will stand by it at any cost. No MLA of the Congress party should question the guarantee schemes, we will initiate action if anyone does so." He replied to a query on Gaviyappa's alleged statement.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2024: Constitution 'Guiding Light', Spirit of 'Nation First' Will Keep It Alive for Centuries, Says PM Narendra Modi.

This statement comes after Congress MLA from Vijayanagar, HR Gaviyappa said that the poll guarantee schemes were straining the government's finances.

"Due to Guarantee schemes, it is becoming tough to give houses; we are also requesting CM to at least let go of two schemes like the Shakti scheme and give houses, let's see what CM decides; we'll stand with CM whatever may be the decision, CM is also trying to mobilise the funds; we'll also stand with CM," he said.

Also Read | Food Poisoning in Telangana: 21 Students Fall Ill After Consuming Mid-Day Meals in Government School in Narayanpet District.

Shivakumar further said that he'll attend the swearing-in ceremony of Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren which is scheduled to be held on November 28.

"I am travelling to Delhi to meet Union Ministers regarding the Mahadayi project. I will also be taking part in the swearing-in ceremony of Jharkhand CM-designate Hemanth Soren. I will also be discussing with our leaders the modalities for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) convention in Belagavi," he said.

Asked about Union Minister Pralhad Joshi that the Centre would approve the Mahadayi project at the earliest, he said, "Very happy if he can get the approval for Mahadayi. Former PM Deve Gowda also had said that he would get approval for the Mekedatu project."

Speaking about meeting the Congress High command, he said, "Of course, Congress head office is like our temple. I will meet our leaders when I am there." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)