Ahmedabad, May 29 (PTI) A 1,200-bed COVID-19 hospital has been set up jointly by the Gujarat government and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Saturday.

Mahatma Mandir used to be a venue for business summits, state governments functions, and several Vibrant Gujarat summits have also been held there.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the facility, Rupani said although the number of daily COVID-19 cases have declined, the state government remains vigilant and has prepared a detailed plan to deal with a possible third wave of the pandemic.

The 1,200-bed hospital has been set up under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar, jointly by the DRDO and the state government, he said.

The hospital can become functional within 24 hours as and when the need arises, he said.

The state government has prepared a detailed plan to deal with a "possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic", he said.

Consultations are being held with members of the special task force, which comprises specialist doctors, and members of the state government's core group, the chief minister said.

"We have to consider that a third wave may come and prepare accordingly. We wish it never happens, but in case it happens, we are preparing for the same," he said.

Considering the possibility of more children getting infected in the third wave of the pandemic, the state government has made arrangements for medical facilities, he said, adding that an action plan in this regard will be announced soon.

Rupani further said the state government has also made arrangements to deal with the shortage of oxygen and become self-reliant in its production with plans to set up PSA plants with 300-tonne capacity, he said.

