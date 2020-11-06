Ahmedabad, Nov 6 (PTI) As many as 175 new cases of coronavirus have emerged in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district in the last 24 hours, an official from the state health department said on Friday.

With the addition of the latest infections, the tally in the district has risen to 43,556, the official said.

Also Read | Huge Misappropriation of Funds Found in Special Audit of Five DU Colleges, Says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Of the fresh cases, 160 were reported from Ahmedabad city and the remaining were detected in the rural parts of the district, he said.

Apart from this, two patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 1,930 in the district, he said.

Also Read | Work From Home: Rules For IT, BPO Companies Eased by Govt Under OSP Regime.

At least 242 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recoveries in the district to 38,401, the official said.

Of these, 228 were from the city, while remaining 14 patients were from rural parts of the district, he added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)