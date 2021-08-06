Ahmedabad, Aug 6 (PTI) A special CBI court sentenced five people to three years in jail in a case of cheating the Central Excise to the tune of Rs 12.85 crore, an official said on Friday.

The special court convicted Vashu Ramsinghani, chairman-managing director of Mumbai-based Rama Newsprint & Papers Ltd, senior vice president of the company Chhotu U Murgtani, deputy manager Rachna M Gwalani and assistants Rajesh M Pherwani Ram Charan R Bharaddwaj, a CBI release said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on each of the accused and a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the firm.

