Gandhinagar, Jul 15 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday launched a campaign here offering free booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine for people in the age group of 18 to 59 years.

The Centre had made the announcement a few days ago that it will provide booster doses for free, as the country is celebrating 75 years of independence. The booster doses will be provided for the next 75 days from Friday.

The chief minister along with health minister Rushikesh Patel launched the campaign from the urban health centre at Sector 14 here.

The booster doses will be given in Gujarat from July 15 to September 30, for 75 days to the eligible population, a government release said.

Around 4 crore people are eligible to take the jab in Gujarat. Those who have completed six months after their second dose are eligible for the boost dose, it said.

The doses will be administered 3,500 health centres and a staff of around 15,000 people will be engaged for the same, it said.

As per the release, the government will also organise camps in corporate offices, societies and other public places to cover the entire population with booster doses.

The government has so far administered 11.20 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine and over 98 per cent people above the age of 18 years have been inoculated with both doses of the vaccine, it said.

