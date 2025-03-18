Gandhinagar, Mar 18 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Tuesday signed two agreements with Nayara Energy for the conservation and restoration of Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary, a Ramsar site, in Jamnagar district.

These MoUs were signed with the state forest department in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. As per the agreements, Nayara Energy will financially support the conservation and restoration project of the Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary in Jamnagar district.

This project, having a total allocation of Rs 12 crore and run for three years, will focus on improving the environmental conditions of wetlands, enhancing local biodiversity, and encouraging the participation of local stakeholders in the management of wetlands and related activities, said the release.

Furthermore, the project will enhance the ecological and hydrological health of wetlands in the sanctuary area, benefiting the local community and reducing pressure on biodiversity.

The project primarily includes promoting eco-tourism, wetland restoration, conservation infrastructure development, and capacity building.

Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary, a Ramsar site (an internationally important wetland area), is home to various species.

It includes 185 types of plants, 23 species of butterflies, 21 types of dragonflies, various types of reptiles, 9 species of fish and amphibians, 321 species of birds (including 125 waterbirds) and 9 mammal species.

Nayara Energy signed another agreement with the Vidya Samiksha Kendra of the State Government's Education Department.

Under this MoU, reading activities will be undertaken in 1,300 government schools and Anganwadis of Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts.

For this purpose, Nayara Energy will undertake the project from the upcoming academic year, starting April 2025 till March 2028.

Over 150 books in English and Gujarati will be provided per school in government schools across Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka. Moreover, 90 books will be provided to 1,900 Anganwadis in a language that a child can understand to develop early literacy skills in children.

In total, approximately 3,75,000 books will be distributed to establish a strong foundation for reading and improved learning through this project.

