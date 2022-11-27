Surat, Nov 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening led a massive roadshow in Surat city in poll-bound Gujarat.

Thousands of people gathered on both sides of the road along the 27-km route of the roadshow from the Surat airport to Varaccha, the city's principal hub for diamond cutting and polishing.

The 12 Assembly seats in Surat will vote in the first phase of elections on December 1.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister addressed two poll rallies.

He is scheduled to address four rallies on Monday.

