Ahmedabad, Aug 5 (PTI) Pradipsinh Vaghela, one of the four general secretaries of BJP in Gujarat, has resigned on personal grounds, his party colleague said on Saturday and added the resignation has been accepted.

BJP general secretary Rajni Patel also said no complaint was received against Vaghela and he remains a party worker.

Patel dismissed as "baseless" some reports claiming that Vaghela has been barred from entering the BJP's state headquarters 'Kamalam'.

"Pradipsinh Vaghela worked actively as a state general secretary. He resigned due to personal reasons and his resignation has been accepted," Patel said.

Vaghela was holding the post of general secretary since 2016 and was the in-charge of the south zone, Ahmedabad city and district, and the state BJP headquarters.

The development comes at a time when the Surat crime branch arrested three persons for allegedly circulating a defamatory letter containing accusations against Vaghela and some other leaders.

