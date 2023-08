Bengaluru, August 5: In a shocking incident, a man along with his wife hacked his mother to death in Devanahalli near Bengaluru over property, police said on Saturday. The incident took place at Yarthiganahalli village in Bengaluru Rural district. The deceased mother has been identified as 60-year-old Chinnamma. The accused have been identified as the deceased's 40-year-old son -- Raghavendra and his 38-year-old wife Sudha. Police explained that there was a dispute over property between the deceased and her son.

Raghavendra had got the property registered in his name without the knowledge of his mother Chinnamma. The dispute is subjudice in the court. Meanwhile, Chinnamma had come to the farm to collect fuel and her accused son had started a quarrel with her. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Mother to Death Over Property Disputes in Chennai.

While quarreling, the accused attacked his mother with a stick. His wife Sudha also joined and attacked her. The couple had taken the injured Chinnamma to the hospital and tried to pose as innocents. Gurugram Shocker: Man Stabs Father to Death Over Property Dispute, Arrested.

Chinnamma died due to severe bleeding. The police arrested the accused couple after the probe revealed their involvement in the murder. Investigation is on in the case.

