Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 21 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the 'Property Show' held in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Earlier, Ahmedabad received its first indigenously built 'Make in India' metro train on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. According to an official release, CM Patel launched the metro train coaches during his visit to the state-of-the-art Titagarh Rail Systems manufacturing plant near Kolkata.

Calling it a moment of pride for Gujarat, the Chief Minister said the development reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, which aim to strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports.

The metro coaches have been manufactured at Titagarh Rail Systems Limited's advanced facility, equipped with modern technology to produce metro and passenger coaches that meet global standards. CM Patel lauded the company's diverse workforce drawn from multiple states and said the project exemplifies the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".

Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRCL) has placed an order for 10 metro trains from Titagarh Rail Systems to meet rising passenger demand in Ahmedabad. The additional trains are required following the completion of 21 km of Phase-2 work, with the remaining sections of the corridor set to become operational soon.

Currently, the Ahmedabad Metro serves over 1.6 lakh passengers daily and is witnessing an annual growth of 30-40 per cent. CM Patel said metro services will be further expanded in the coming years, with Surat also slated to begin metro operations.

The new trains, constructed using high-quality stainless steel, feature special colours and designs inspired by Ahmedabad's culture and heritage. Officials said the first train will reach Ahmedabad within a few days after final testing and statutory certification, after which it will be inducted into passenger service. The remaining nine trains will be delivered in a phased manner over the next five to six months.

Engineers at the plant informed the Chief Minister that the metro train is equipped with best-in-class fire safety and advanced security systems and is capable of operating as a fully automated, driverless train under Grade of Automation 4 (GOA4).

Senior officials, including Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Hasmukh Adhia, GMRCL Managing Director S.S. Rathore, and Titagarh Rail Systems Managing Director Umesh Chowdhary, were present at the event.

Titagarh Rail Systems also manufactures Vande Bharat sleeper trains and metro coaches for several Indian cities, and is developing capabilities for future high-speed rail projects. (ANI).

