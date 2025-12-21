New Delhi, December 21: The Ministry of Railways on Sunday announced a rationalisation of passenger fares, with a revised fare structure set to take effect from December 26, aimed at balancing rising operational costs while minimising the impact on passengers. According to the Railways, there will be no increase in fares for suburban services and Monthly Season Ticket (MST) holders, providing relief to daily commuters. Similarly, ordinary-class passengers travelling up to 215 kilometres will not see any fare increase.

For journeys beyond 215 kilometres in ordinary class, fares will increase by one paise per kilometre. In the Mail and Express non-AC categories, the fare hike has been fixed at 2 paise per kilometre, while AC classes will also see a uniform increase of 2 paise per kilometre. The Ministry clarified that the increase would have a limited financial impact on passengers. For instance, a 500-kilometre non-AC journey will cost only ₹10 extra under the revised structure. The rationalisation is expected to generate an additional ₹600 crore in revenue, according to the release. Indian Railways Clarifies No Rule Mandating Passengers to Carry Printed Copy of Unreserved Train Tickets.

Emphasis is being laid on strengthening safety through enhanced manpower deployment, with manpower-related expenditure rising to nearly ₹1,15,000 crore. The pension bill has also witnessed a sharp increase, touching ₹60,000 crore, while the total operating cost of the Railways for 2024-25 is estimated at ₹2,63,000 crore, as per the release. The Ministry noted that these measures have already contributed to substantial safety and efficiency improvements, with Indian Railways now emerging as the world's second-largest cargo railway system. During the recent festival season, the Railways successfully operated over 12,000 special trains to manage passenger demand. Indian Railways Provides Free Wi-fi at 6,117 Stations Nationwide.

Looking ahead, the Ministry said Indian Railways will continue its focus on efficiency, cost containment, and operational reforms to achieve the social objective of affordable, accessible transport for the public.

