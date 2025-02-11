Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 11 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday unveiled the Gujarat Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy (2025-30) at GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

Formulated by the Department of Science and Technology, this policy aims to establish Gujarat as a premier hub for Global Capability Centres by driving high-value employment, skill development, innovation, and digital transformation, according to an official release.

It also emphasizes strengthening infrastructure, improving connectivity, and sustaining economic growth to enhance global competitiveness. The Chief Minister launched the policy in the presence of GIFT City Managing Director Tapan Ray, Director of NITI Aayog Debjani Ghosh, Principal Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology Smt. Mona Khandhar, and prominent entrepreneurs.

CM Bhupendra Patel stated that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has adopted a policy-driven approach, fostering a business-friendly environment for emerging industries through sector-specific policies.

Aligning with this vision, the government has introduced multiple policies over the past three years, including the Semiconductor Policy, Green Hydrogen Policy, IT and ITeS Policy, Textile Policy, Renewable Energy Policy, and Biotechnology Policy. Advancing Gujarat's policy-driven growth, the Chief Minister announced the Gujarat Global Capability Centre Policy for 2025-30.

The policy extends a range of incentives, including employment assistance, interest subsidies, and electricity reimbursement for new capability centres.

The Chief Minister stated that this initiative has opened new avenues for establishing Global Capability Centres in the state.

Highlighting the critical role of Global Capability Centres in driving digital transformation, innovation, and business resilience, the Chief Minister noted that while these centres were initially set up as cost-saving units, they have evolved into strategic innovation hubs. Today, they deliver services across various domains, including technology, finance, analytics, engineering, and research & development. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has positioned itself as a global leader in the GCC ecosystem, supported by a skilled workforce and a progressive policy framework.

The Chief Minister highlighted Gujarat's contribution in fostering a thriving business environment, equipped with world-class infrastructure, industry-friendly policies, and a talent-driven ecosystem, in line with the Prime Minister's vision. Furthermore, major infrastructure projects like GIFT City and Innovation Clusters in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, and Surat are reinforcing Gujarat's status as a key player in this sector.

CM Patel stated that the Gujarat Global Capability Centre Policy aims to create a world-class ecosystem that nurtures innovation and establishes Gujarat as a premier destination for GCCs.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that this year's Union Budget, presented under the leadership of PM Modi, includes a special plan to promote Global Capability Centres across the country and expand opportunities for the talent pool in smaller cities.

He conveyed the belief that Gujarat's GCC policy will complement the Prime Minister's vision and empower the youth, acting as a driving force in the journey from Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat@2047.

The Gujarat Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy, announced by CM Bhupendra Patel, has key provisions including establishment of at least 250 new GCC units in Gujarat, generating over 50,000 employment opportunities.

Under Gujarat Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy, the expected investment inflow exceeding Rs 10,000 crores.

The capital expenditure (CAPEX) assistance of up to Rs 50 crore for units with a Gross Fixed Capital Investment (GFCI) below Rs 250 crore and up to Rs 200 crore for those with a GFCI above Rs 250 crore while the operational expenditure (OPEX) assistance of up to Rs 20 crore for units with a GFCI below Rs 250 crore and up to Rs 40 crore for those with a GFCI above Rs 250 crore has been given under GCC Policy

Under GCC Policy, employment generation incentives includes one-time assistance of 50 per cent of one month's Cost-to-Company (CTC) for newly recruited local employees retained for at least one year, with up to Rs 50,000 for male employees and Rs 60,000 for female employees.

The provision of A 7 per cent interest subsidy on term loans under the Special Incentive Policy, with a cap of Rs 1 crore is also there.

The GCC Policy also provides reimbursement of the employer's statutory Employee Provident Fund (EPF) contribution under the Atmanirbhar Gujarat Rojgar Sahay Yojana, covering up to 100 per cent for female employees and 75 per cent for male employees.

There is also a provision of full reimbursement of electricity duty paid to the Government of Gujarat. The GCC Policy includes skill development incentives, offering up to 50 per cent reimbursement of course fees for working professionals and up to 75 per cent for undergraduate and graduate students.

Under GCC Policy, financial support for quality certification, covering up to 80% of certification costs, subject to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh also provided. (ANI)

