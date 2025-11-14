Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 14 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in a meeting held in Gandhinagar in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, and Chief Secretary M.K. Das, issued directives that the state government will not allow any compromise with the quality of state highways and the roadworks of metropolitan cities and towns, a press release said.

The Mayors, Chairpersons of the Standing Committees, Municipal Commissioners, and regional municipal commissioners from the state's metropolitan cities joined the meeting via video conferencing. They provided the Chief Minister with details on the status of roads in their towns and metropolitan areas.

Also Read | Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary 2025: Lesser Known Facts About Freedom Fighter and India's First Prime Minister.

Since assuming office, CM has consistently emphasised quality in the construction of roads, streets, and bridges across the state. He has repeatedly demonstrated that compromise in the quality of such public-interest works is unacceptable. Recently, three contractors have been blacklisted. Notably, more than 13 contractors involved in substandard work have also been blacklisted this year, following stringent disciplinary action taken directly on the Chief Minister's instructions.

In the meeting held on Thursday afternoon, the Chief Minister stated that repairing potholes on roads must be taken up on priority. Along with this, concerned officers, municipal commissioners, and deputy commissioners must conduct regular field visits to inspect the quality of works and submit an on-site report on the overall condition of roads by 30th November.

Also Read | Karnataka Introduces Menstrual Leave Policy: Congress-Led Government Issues Order Granting One Day of Paid Menstrual Leave per Month for Working Women.

He also instructed officials in the meeting to construct RCC roads for diversions at locations where bridge construction is underway, ensuring that citizens do not face any inconvenience in vehicular movement until the work is completed.

In the high-level meeting, he further stated that if roads deteriorate during the maintenance guarantee period, legal action including immediate blacklisting of the respective contractors must be taken.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated in the meeting that urban authorities and the Roads and Buildings Department must ensure that road repair works are carried out in a way that citizens can visibly experience improvement, especially in high-traffic areas such as railway stations, bus stations, and markets. He added that complaints related to road repair must be addressed promptly, while other repairing and new roadwork activities should also continue simultaneously.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to Chief Minister S.S. Rathore, Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development M. Thennarasan, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Avantika Singh, Commissioner of Municipalities Remya Mohan, Roads and Buildings Secretary Prabhat Pateliya, OSD to the Chief Minister Dhiraj Parekh, and senior officials from the Roads and Buildings and Urban Development Departments. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)