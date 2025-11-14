Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was a tortured Indian politician who is known for being India’s first Prime Minister and is a noted freedom fighter who played a crucial role in our fight for independence. Born on November 14, 1889, Pandit Nehru dedicated his life to help India attain independence and then worked towards building the newly independent country into the sovereign democratic secular independent republic that it had the potential to be.

The celebration of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday is marked with various events and observances across the country. The most prominent celebration is the commemoration of Children’s Day on November 14. As we celebrate Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary, people are sure to want to share more about the noted Indian politician and post fun facts about Jawaharlal Nehru. Here are some lesser known facts about Pandit Nehru that every Indian needs to know.

Lovingly Called Chacha Nehru

Pandit Nehru was known to be immensely fond of children. In fact, he constantly promoted his belief that children are the future of any nation. He was lovingly called Chacha Nehru by the youth of the country.

Pandit Nehru and Nobel Peace Prize

It is interesting to note that Pandit Nehru was nominated eleven times for the Nobel Prize for Peace. However, he never received them.

Nehru and His Pets

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had several pets throughout his life. This includes dogs like Pepi and Madhu (both golden retrievers), a panda named Bhimsa (who later had a mate named Pema), as well as tiger cubs and other smaller animals.

Jawaharlal Nehru and Writing

Throughout his lifetime, Pandit Nehru wrote several books, letters and essays. The publications include The Discovery of India, Glimpses of World History as well as his autobiography - Toad Freedom. A collection of letters that Nehru ji wrote to his daughter, Indira Gandhi was also published.

Pandit Nehru’s Family

Pandit Nehru’s elder sister Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit was the first female president of the United Nations General Assemble. Meanwhile, his younger sister Krishna Hutheesing became a noted writer.

There are various other fun facts about Pandit Nehru that are also shared on the occasion of Nehru Ji’s birth anniversary to help commemorate his life and work. Pandit Nehru was a key contributor to the foundation of the IITs, IIMs and AIIMS in the country. All his noted achievements and teachings are studied and promoted on the occasion of Pandi Jawaharlal Nehru birthday!

