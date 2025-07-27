Gandhinagar (Gujarat ) [India], July 27 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday made an unscheduled visit to the State Emergency Control Room this morning to gather information personally about the widespread rainfall situation in the state.

According to a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Patel held telephonic conversations with the district collectors of Surendranagar, Patan, Aravalli, Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, and Kheda to gather insights into the rainfall-induced situation in their respective districts.

Also Read | Amaresh Jena Arrested: BJD Corporator Held by Odisha Police in Rape Case, Suspended From Party.

The Chief Minister directed all district collectors to remain alert, continuously monitor the rainfall situation, ensure the administrative machinery remains vigilant, and maintain constant coordination with the State Emergency Operations Centre to provide timely updates on the conditions in their districts.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, CM Patel inaugurated development projects worth Rs 73 crore and laid the foundation stone for projects valued at Rs 362.45 crores in Surat, presenting a total of Rs 435.45 crore in development initiatives to the city's residents.

Also Read | BMW Car Accident: 1 Killed, 2 Injured As Speeding Luxury Car Crashes Into Scooter in Noida (Watch Video).

According to a release, he also conducted a computerised draw for the allocation of 1,494 newly constructed PMAY houses by the Surat Municipal Corporation for underprivileged citizens. Chief Minister interacted with frontline sanitation workers--who played a vital role in realising the vision of 'Swachh Surat' and in helping the city secure a leading position in the Super Swachh League--and extended his heartfelt congratulations to them.

Robotics labs have been made operational in 18 Suman Schools under the Surat Municipal Corporation to provide innovative education. Students from these schools provided insights to the Chief Minister about the AI-based innovative learning being implemented through these labs.

The Chief Minister also visited the robotics lab exhibition stall set up by the Surat Municipal Corporation and encouraged the students for their creativity and efforts.

CM Patel addressed the gathering at an event held at Sanjeev Kumar Auditorium in Adajan-Pal, Surat. The event was graced by Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil, Finance and Energy Minister Kanubhai Desai, Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, and Minister of State for Forest and Environment, Mukesh Patel. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)