Noida, July 27: A five-year-old girl was killed and two others were injured after a speeding BMW car rammed into a scooter in Noida's Sector 20, police said on Sunday. The incident happened late Saturday night, just as the girl exited the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health in Sector 30. She was visiting the facility for treatment with her father and uncle.

The girl was identified as Ayaat, and the two injured as Gul Mohammad and Raja. Police have arrested two people, the driver and the passenger, in connection with the incident, booking them at Sector 20 Police Station under charges of rash driving and death by negligence. Noida Road Accident: Girl Dies, 2 Others Injured as BMW Rams Scooter Taking Her to Hospital, Driver and Co-Passenger Arrested (Watch Video).

BMW Car Accident in Noida

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A 5-year-old girl died and two others were injured as a BMW car hit a scooty in Sector 30 of Noida last night. Police have seized the car. The arrested accused have been identified as Yash Sharma and Abhishek Rawat and they are students. The… pic.twitter.com/ePpihB2xUC — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2025

The two were identified as Yash Sharma, 22, a resident of Sector 37 in Noida, and Abhishek Rawat, 22, a resident of Sector 70, an officer said. Assistant Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Singh said, "It has emerged in the investigation that the accused were returning from a birthday party. They are being medically examined to see whether they were drunk at the time of the incident." Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Speeding SUV Crashes Into Divider, Spins Multiple Times on Highway in Kanpur Dehat; Video Surfaces.

The officer said the car was found to be registered in the name of one Gagan. Yash Sharma, who deals in used cars, had borrowed it from Gagan a week ago. The BMW car bearing a Haryana registration number was impounded.