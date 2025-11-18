Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 18 (ANI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will chair the monthly State SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Program on November 20.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Program, which began in 2003, is organised every month as part of this initiative.

Accordingly, the state-level SWAGAT program for November 2025 will be held in the presence of CM Patel.

Citizens and applicants can submit their representations in person on November 20, between 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM at the Chief Minister's Public Relations Unit, Swarnim Sankul-2, Gandhinagar.

On November 17, CM Patel expressed resolve to strengthen further public convenience, welfare initiatives, and ease of doing business through transformative changes in the state's administrative systems, said the release.

In this context, Gujarat CM said that this resolve can be fulfilled through the combination of the youth's knowledge and skills with the experience of senior secretaries. He addressed the inauguration of a one-day workshop of 24 CM Fellows selected under the CM Fellowship and currently serving in various departments of the state administration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, launched the CM Fellowship in 2009, guiding the nation toward good governance through the innovative ideas of bright young minds. The Chief Minister stated that the approach adopted by the Prime Minister has made administrative systems more people-centric and set a path for public welfare initiatives through the use of technology.

According to the release, the Chief Minister referred to the inspirational words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "We work not just to run a government but to bring change in the nation."

He stated that the Prime Minister has realised this vision and brought numerous changes to the country. The Chief Minister also added that through Digital India, the Prime Minister has brought digital technology to rural areas, making people's lives easier. (ANI)

