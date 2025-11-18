Patna (Bihar) [India], November 18 (ANI): Bihar caretaker Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other NDA leaders arrived at the Gandhi Maidan to review the preparations for the oath ceremony of the new Govt in the state on November 20.

BJP leader Nitin Nabin called the upcoming swearing-in ceremony a "new flight of development in Bihar".

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Central Government Employees' Unions Slam 'Unilateral' Terms of Reference, Demand Clarity on Pension Revision, Benefits and Implementation Timeline.

"So, preparations are being made to see how we can have a celebratory environment for the same. CMs from various states are coming here. PM, HM, and several other Union Ministers are coming. So, the entire NDA family, as well," Nabin told reporters.

"Bihar will celebrate this like a festival...CM himself is reviewing everything," he added.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 19 November 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary announced that the Bihar Cabinet has formally recommended the dissolution of the current Assembly, effective from November 19, a decision made during a cabinet meeting held on Monday.

The recommendation has been conveyed to Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan through Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar visited Raj Bhavan in Patna and met the Governor, a meeting seen as part of the transition process following the NDA's resounding victory and the anticipated formation of the new government.

The ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 89 seats. JD(U) won 85 seats, LJP (RV) won 19 seats, HAM (S) won 5 seats, and RLM won 4 seats.

Mahagathbandhan got just 35 seats with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning 25 seats, Congress 6, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. While All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)