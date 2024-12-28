Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] December 28 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with Union Minister of Shipping and Ports Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister of Labour and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, visited the historic site of Lothal in the state to review progress on the ambitious 'National Maritime Heritage Complex' (NMHC) project.

Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the grand museum celebrates Gujarat's rich and ancient maritime legacy while incorporating modern innovations. Built under the concept of 'Virasat Bhi Vikas Bhi,' the NMHC reflects the development goals outlined by the Prime Minister.

Currently, Phase 1A of the NMHC is under construction, focusing on the development of the museum and its six galleries. These galleries will showcase exhibits such as naval warships, including INS Nishank, Sea Harrier aircraft, and UH3 helicopters.

Senior officials associated with the project were present during the visit and provided detailed updates on the progress of the work.

The Union Cabinet had in October this year approved the development of National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat. The project will be completed in two phases.

The Cabinet also accorded in-principle approval for Phase 1B and Phase 2, as per master plan by raising funds through voluntary resources/ contributions and their execution after raising of the funds.

Construction of Light House Museum under Phase 1B will be funded by Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL).

The phase 1A of the project is under implementation with more than 60 per cent physical progress and is planned to be completed by 2025. Phases 1A and 1B of the project are to be developed in EPC mode and Phase 2 of project will be developed through land subleasing/ PPP to establish NMHC as a world class heritage museum. (ANI)

