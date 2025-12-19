Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 19 (ANI): Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat is trying to ensure inclusive access to government health schemes, so that no citizen is deprived of essential medical care.

According to the Gujarat government, the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the Central Government's largest scheme providing financial assistance for medical treatment to economically weaker sections of society, has been integrated with the Gujarat Government's Mukhyamantri Amrutum Yojana.

The state government claimed that under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana - Mukhyamantri Amrutum (AB PMJAY-MA), 1.20 crore families across the state have been covered. Furthermore, in July 2023, the state government increased the annual per-family insurance coverage under AB PMJAY-MA from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh.

Regarding the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the Chief Minister stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended a holistic health security cover to the poor and middle classes through the issuance of Ayushman cards under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Guided by the Prime Minister's vision, Gujarat has implemented initiatives spanning from 'Yoga to Ayushman' to build a healthy society. Under this scheme, financial assistance has been enhanced from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh.

As a result, people in economically weaker and remote areas are receiving free treatment for serious illnesses. High-quality healthcare services are now available in government hospitals as well. By fostering a healthy society and a healthy Gujarat, we will work towards realising the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat @2047."

According to the state government, under the AB PMJAY-MA, when financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh was provided, the premium amount per family was Rs. 2,177.10 for the period from July 1, 2021, to July 10, 2022, during which the total financial expenditure amounted to Rs. 1,681.20 crore. Subsequently, from July 11, 2022, to July 10, 2023, the premium was Rs. 1,492, and the total financial expenditure was Rs. 1,363.52 crore.

On July 10 2023, the state government increased the financial assistance under the scheme from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh, resulting in a premium increase to Rs. 3,708. In terms of total financial expenditure, it stood at Rs. 2,676.26 crore from July 11 2023, to July 10 2024 and at Rs. 3,210.03 crore from July 11 2024, to July 10 2025.

Under the AB PMJAY-MA Yojana, a total of 2,090 hospitals have been empanelled across the state, including 1,132 government hospitals and 958 private hospitals. As of November 2025, the scheme covers 2,299 procedures, including 50 SRS procedures. Notably, Gujarat ranks first among states in paying claims to beneficiaries under this scheme.

In May 2025, the Government of Gujarat launched the Gujarat Karmayogi Swasth Suraksha Yojana for all state government officers, employees, and pensioners. Under this scheme, cashless medical treatment benefits are provided through AB PMJAY-MA to fixed-pay employees, All India Services (AIS) officers, and state government officers, employees, and pensioners, as well as their dependent family members.

Under this initiative, all state government employees and pensioners are issued AB PMJAY-MA cards of the "G" series. Approximately 6.40 lakh beneficiaries are covered under the G category.

Sixty-six-year-old Faruk Khimani, a resident of Ahmedabad, runs a small general store and has a modest financial background. When he experienced chest pain, he was taken to the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre. An ECG revealed coronary artery disease, and he was advised to undergo heart surgery, which involved significant expenses.

At this critical time, the PMJAY-MA Yojana provided him with financial assistance of Rs. 5,24,040, according to the government. In May 2025, with assistance provided under PMJAY-MA, he underwent coronary angiography followed by coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) surgery.

More recently, in December 2025, he was readmitted to the U.N. Mehta Hospital due to breathing difficulties, where a CRT-P implant surgery was successfully performed. At present, his health has improved significantly, and he is feeling relieved.

He stated that this Yojana has been immensely helpful to him and to patients like him. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister for implementing this scheme, which provides the poor and middle-class citizens of the state access to the best medical facilities. (ANI)

