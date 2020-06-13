Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Gujarat COVID-19 Cases Cross 23,000 Mark; 33 More Die

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 08:58 PM IST
Ahmedabad, Jun 13 (PTI) With 517 new COVID-19 cases being reported in Gujarat on Saturday, the overall case count has mounted to 23,079, state Health department said.

With 33 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the number of fatalities has risen to 1,449, it said.

A total of 390 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 15,891, an official release said.

Gujarat now has 5,739 active cases, it said, adding that 61 patients are on ventilator support.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

