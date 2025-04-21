Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 21 (ANI): In a major crackdown on cybercrime, the Gujarat Cyber Crime Cell in Surat has dismantled an inter-state network of cyber criminals and arrested 12 individuals allegedly involved in multiple cases of digital fraud, police said on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Cyber Crime, Surat, Shweta Daniel said that a coordinated operation led by the Cyber Cell resulted in the arrests of suspects from three different locations across the country -- Jamnagar, Banaskantha, and Delhi.

"Cyber Cell Surat city, through an extensive search operation, has arrested 12 accused in connection with three different cases of cybercrime and digital arrests, from Jamnagar, Banaskantha and Delhi. The accused have been arrested in various cases. We have taken them on remand...interrogation is underway...we are also probing if they are involved in any other crime as well..." said ACP Daniel.

Further investigation into the case is underway, he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Cyber Crime Cell of South West Delhi Police busted a high-tech scam involving a chilling new form of cybercrime, Digital Arrest, where criminals impersonated government agencies, held a retired officer under virtual custody for three days, and defrauded him of Rs 48.5 lakh.

Three accused have been arrested, and multiple shell companies with links to Chinese operators have been exposed. The accused had been using WhatsApp video calls to impersonate officials from the TRAI, CBI, Mumbai Police, and even those of Supreme Court judges in a scam that involved simulated virtual court proceedings, according to the Delhi police.

On March 2, 2025, the victim, Baliram, a retired government official, received a WhatsApp call from a person claiming to be "Deepak Sharma" from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The caller informed him of a money laundering case registered in Mumbai using his Aadhaar. Within minutes, the victim was connected to a supposed Mumbai Police Sub-Inspector and later to a fake CBI Chief and a forged Supreme Court judge -- all through continuous WhatsApp video calls.

For over 72 hours, the victim was kept under psychological surveillance, not allowed to contact anyone, and manipulated into liquidating his Fixed Deposits, PPF, and other savings. The money was transferred to accounts falsely claimed to be under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

Both were found to be shell companies, created using forged documents solely for the purpose of receiving and laundering cybercrime proceeds. These entities held multiple current accounts across several banks.

According to the Delhi Police, technical tracking and money trail analysis revealed connections to 28 complaints across various states, logged on the NCRP portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Three smartphones and several incriminating documents were recovered during the operation. (ANI)

