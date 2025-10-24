Valsad (Gujarat) [India], October 24 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a paper mill in Valsad, Gujarat, on early Friday morning. According to officials, there were no reported casualties from the incident.

The officials also stated that 80 pc of the fire has been brought under control.

Fire officer BG Chawda said "We received a call after 11.30 pm that there was a fire at Rama Paper Mill. Five of our vehicles reached here and we started the work of controlling it. 80% of the fire is under control. It is a paper mill, so the paper bundles and everything else are there.. There is no loss of life..."

In another incident, a fire broke out at a clothing factory in Khanpur Extension on Thursday night, with officials suspecting a short circuit as the cause.

Officials said that around 4 to 5 fire tenders were deployed to the scene, and the blaze was later brought under control. No casualties were reported.

Fire officer Shravan Lal Meena said, "There was a clothing factory here where a fire broke out... 4 to 5 fire trucks were present at the scene... The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit... The fire has been completely extinguished... There are no casualties." (ANI)

