Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 30 (ANI): Gujarat's state-owned enterprises have demonstrated exceptional performance in the stock market, surpassing the growth of major indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty, in the first quarter of 2025-26 for the period between March 28, and June 30, in this year.

Under the visionary leadership of the then Chief Minister of Gujarat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has emerged as the 'Growth Engine' of the nation. Today, Gujarat stands among the most industrially developed states in the country.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat continues to advance steadily in industrial and economic development. In this journey, the strong market performance of state-owned enterprises plays a crucial role in furthering the state's progress.

According to the latest stock market data, Gujarat-based companies listed on the stock exchanges of India, BSE and NSE, have recorded significant gains, outpacing the broader market indices. The BSE Sensex grew by 8.00 per cent, closing at 83,606.46, while the Nifty rose by 8.49 per cent, closing at 25,517.05 on Monday. In contrast, several Gujarat government-owned companies posted double-digit growth percentages, showcasing their resilience and market strength.

Leading the pack, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) registered an impressive growth of 55.23 per cent, with its stock price soaring from Rs 265.35 to Rs 411.90. Gujarat Industrial Power Company Limited (GIPCL) followed with a robust 21.31 per cent increase, rising from Rs 180.20 to Rs 52,18.60. Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC) recorded a solid 15.31 per cent growth, climbing from Rs 177.30 to Rs 204.45, while Gujarat Gas Limited saw a 14.30 per cent rise, moving from Rs 412.60 to Rs 471.60.

Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL) and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC) also outperformed the indices with growth rates of 12.29 per cent and 11.60 per cent, respectively.

This stellar performance reflects the strategic vision and operational efficiency of Gujarat's government-owned enterprises, which continue to thrive in a competitive market environment. (ANI)

