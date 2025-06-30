Was Samruddhi Expressway Flooded After Heavy Rainfall in Maharashtra? Videos of Waterlogging on Adjoining NH-548C Ramp and Underpass Circulated With Fake Claim About Samruddhi Mahamarg, Here’s a Fact Check

Mumbai, June 30: A viral video showing vehicles submerged in water near the Mehkar Interchange in Maharashtra has led to widespread claims that the newly inaugurated Samruddhi Expressway was flooded during heavy rains. One video showed rainwater gushing down the highway. Several vehicles were seen stranded on a flooded road in another video.

Many X users posted videos of a flooded road, claiming it to be Samruddhi Expressway. The video also appeared on Kerala Congress' X page. "Samruddhi Expressway was built at a humble cost of ₹55,000 Cr. During monsoons, it transforms into Samruddhi River. Only boats will be allowed on rainy days. Toll rates for boats and ferries will be announced soon by @nitin_gadkari (sic)," Kerala Congress wrote. Narendra Modi Govt Giving Laptops To Students Free of Cost Under ‘Free Laptop Scheme 2025’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral.

Fake News of Flooding on Samruddhi Expressway

Photo Credits: X/@atulmodani

Fake Video Claiming Flooding on Samruddhi Expressway Appears on Kerala Congress X Page

Photo Credits: X/@INCKerala

Was Samruddhi Expressway Flooded After Heavy Rainfall in Maharashtra?

So, was Samruddhi Expressway really got flooded after heavy rainfall in Maharashtra? Well, no. Samruddhi Expressway did not get submerged in heavy rains. According to the Times of India, the flooding did not occur on the expressway itself, but on a connecting ramp of National Highway 548C, which passes beneath the elevated Samruddhi corridor.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which developed both the expressway and the adjoining highway segment, clarified that the main Samruddhi carriageway remained completely dry and operational. MSRDC Managing Director Anilkumar Gaikwad said, “The flooding occurred in the underpass of NH-548C, not on the expressway. The Samruddhi’s main stretch has been built with extensive viaducts, embankments, and drainage systems to handle intense monsoon activity.” YouTube Channel Claims Govt Is Giving INR 4,500 Per Month To Unemployed Youth Under 'PM Berojgari Bhatta Yojana'? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Officials admitted that the affected junction was constructed on an existing low-lying section of the national highway and acknowledged flaws in the drainage design. Although the Samruddhi Mahamarg was engineered to international standards, spanning 701 kilometres with a design speed of 150 km/h, this incident exposes serious gaps in the quality and preparedness of its supporting infrastructure.

Claim : Samruddhi Expressway flooding after heavy rains in Maharashtra. Conclusion : The flooding did not occur on the Samruddhi Expressway itself, but on a connecting ramp of National Highway 548C Full of Trash Clean

