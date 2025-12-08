Fishermen at Jakhau Harbour, Gujarat, which is set to be upgraded under the Blue Harbours initiative (Photo/Gujarat CMO)

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 8 (ANI): Fishing Harbours on Monday serve not merely as physical infrastructure but as strategic gateways to economic and community prosperity. Gujarat's leadership in building ecologically resilient, economically robust, and socially inclusive Blue Harbours will enhance national food security and strengthen India's competitiveness in global seafood markets, the release said.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister Office (CMO), the Government of India has taken a significant step toward strengthening coastal infrastructure and advancing the nation's Blue Economy with the launch of a strategic partnership between the Department of Fisheries (DoF), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFAHD), and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. A newly signed Technical Cooperation Programme (TCP) will enable MoFAHD to pilot world-class Blue Harbours at Jakhau in Gujarat, Vanakbara in Diu, and Karaikal in Puducherry, establishing a national model for smart, sustainable, and inclusive fisheries development.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), the Government has initiated the development of Smart and Integrated Fishing Infrastructure with a total investment of INR 452.32 crores.

Jakhau Harbour, located in Kutch district on Gujarat's western coastline, is one of the state's most significant fisheries hubs managed by the Commissioner of Fisheries (COF). This Harbour holds strategic importance for both maritime livelihoods and coastal security. Serving thousands of fishermen from Kutch and neighbouring regions, Jakhau functions as a key centre for fish landing, vessel anchoring, and post-harvest activities, supported by essential facilities such as jetties, repair areas, and storage systems.

The release stated that the Harbour has recently been included under the government's "Blue Revolution" development initiative, aimed at strengthening modern fisheries infrastructure and enhancing operational capacity. Jakhau continues to play a vital role in Gujarat's coastal economy and blue growth vision.

The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) will be held in Rajkot in the second week of January 2026, reaffirming the state's commitment to sustainable coastal development and maritime advancement. The second edition of VGRC will place special emphasis on the Kutch and Saurashtra regions, known for their rich fisheries and for their strategically important fishing harbours and coastal infrastructure that serve as vital gateways for marine fisheries activities, value-chain logistics, and sustainable blue-economy practices.

The conference will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, domain experts, and key stakeholders to deliberate on emerging technologies, global best practices, and investment opportunities in the maritime and fisheries sectors. It will also highlight Gujarat's pivotal role in driving India's Blue Economy through innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth. (ANI)

