New Delhi, December 8: Reacting to the Vande Mataram discussion in Parliament on Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asserted that the government must focus on action and social justice rather than symbolism. His remarks came amid a historic sitting of both Houses to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram, where the ruling party has strongly highlighted the song’s role in India’s freedom struggle.

Speaking to reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said, “It is more important to act than to just sing. The Constitution contains many directives and Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar showed the path. Where does the government stand on social justice? Where does it stand on your welfare? A ticket costing around fifty thousand rupees, what direction is the country heading in?” Vande Mataram 150th Year: PM Narendra Modi Recalls Congress Government’s Excesses During Emergency, Says Constitution Was Throttled (Watch Videos).

Akhilesh Yadav Speaks on Vande Mataram Debate

“Therefore, it is more important to act than to merely sing, and to understand the spirit behind it, that the country should be independent and free, and after Independence, laws should function properly, people should receive justice and social justice should be ensured. How much progress have we made towards social justice?…” he asked.

Yadav questioned the government’s commitment to welfare policies, highlighting rising costs and the alleged neglect of constitutional duties. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked the memories of the 1975 Emergency while commemorating the 150th year of Vande Mataram in Parliament, calling the national song a symbol of courage and resistance against authoritarianism. PM Narendra Modi To Kick Off Special Discussion To Mark 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' in Lok Sabha Today.

As PM Modi entered the Lok Sabha, treasury members greeted him with chants of “Vande Mataram,” setting the tone for the milestone discussion. The Prime Minister said, “We all have this great fortune in this House... On this historic occasion, we are witnessing a moment that brings to light the heart of history.” He urged lawmakers to view the discussion as an opportunity to educate future generations about India’s democratic evolution.

PM Modi reminded the House that during the song’s centenary, the nation was facing the Emergency — prompting chants of “shame” from treasury benches. He recalled how the Constitution was “strangled” and patriots jailed during that era.

