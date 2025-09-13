Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 13 (ANI): Over 40 lakh students across more than 32,200 primary schools in Gujarat are benefiting from the Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana, which provides nutritious snacks alongside mid-day meals as part of the state government's efforts under CM Bhupendra Patel's leadership, Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a release.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday completed four years in office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

According to an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, during these four years of good governance, he has carried forward the development journey of Gujarat initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under his resolute leadership, Gujarat has made significant progress across various sectors. The people-centric schemes launched by CM during this period have ensured the holistic development of the state's citizens.

One such scheme is Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana, which was introduced for primary school students with a comprehensive approach of combining education with nutrition.

Under the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel, the Government of Gujarat launched the Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana on December 11, 2024.

The primary objective of this scheme, introduced under the Suposhit Gujarat Mission, is to ensure that students in government and grant-in-aid primary schools receive nutritious snacks in addition to the mid-day meals provided under PM Poshan Yojana. All students enrolled in schools covered under the PM Poshan Yojana regularly benefit from Mukhyamantri Poshan Alpahar Yojana. Under this scheme, students are provided with a nutritious snack containing, on average, 200 kilocalories and 6 grams of protein. At present, more than 40 lakh students from over 32,200 primary schools across the state are receiving these calorie- and protein-rich snacks, the statement added.

Fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Padhaai Bhi, Poshan Bhi', the Gujarat Government is ensuring the holistic growth of children, the statement noted.

It is noteworthy that under Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana, children are provided snacks such as Sukhdi, Chana Chaat, Mixed Pulses, and Millet-based snacks. For the financial year 2025-26, the State Government has allocated a budget of Rs 617.67 crore for this scheme.

Gujarat is the first state to decide on providing nutritious snacks to all students from Balvatikas to Class 8, in addition to mid-day meals under the PM Poshan Yojana. Through this nutrition-focused initiative, the Gujarat Government is fulfilling Hon'ble PM's goal of 'Padhaai Bhi, Poshan Bhi'. (ANI)

