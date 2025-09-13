Imphal , September 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Manipur on Saturday, where he is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in Churanchandpur and Imphal. People in Churanchandpur have expressed their happiness. "It feels great. I am fortunate that I will be able to see the PM for the first time in my life. I am excited," a woman named Nancy told ANI at the event venue. Imphal has been experienced rain from morning. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Manipur, with the Imphal city being all decked up to welcome him. Visuals from accross the state capital showed extensive deployment of police and security personnel.

This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to the state since the violence broke out in 2023. PM Modi is on a three-day tour of five states -- Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar -- from September 13 to 15. During the visit, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 71,850 crore. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Bairabi–Sairang Railway Line, Says 'Mizoram Is Playing Important Role in India’s Development Journey' (Watch Video).

While in Manipur, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur at 12:30 pm. These include the Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management project worth Rs 3,600 crore; five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project; and working women's hostels at nine locations. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Bairabi–Sairang Railway Line; Flag Off 3 New Trains in Mizoram (Watch Video).

In Imphal, he will inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal today. They include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri; IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri; Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata; and Ima Markets, unique all women's market, in 4 districts. Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated the Mizoram's first railway line, Bairabi-Sairang line through live video conferencing.

