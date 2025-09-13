Hyderabad, September 13: In a deeply disturbing incident, a 23-year-old woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly murdering her two-year-old daughter and secretly burying her body on the outskirts of a village in Telangana's Medak district. Police say the child was killed because she had become an “obstacle” to the couple’s relationship.

According to the PTI report, the accused, identified as Mamatha and her paramour Fayaz, were traced to Narasaraopet in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh following a missing child complaint filed by Mamatha’s father. The duo was brought back to Medak, where they reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation. Murder Caught on Camera in Telangana: 2 Employees Stab Businessman to Death in Broad Daylight in Medchal-Malkajgiri; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Became ‘Obstacle’, Woman and Her Lover Kill 2-Year-Old Daughter in Telangana

The probe revealed that Mamatha had initially eloped with Fayaz in March this year but returned after facing resistance from her husband. She was staying at her parents' home when she fled again in May, this time taking her daughter with her and leaving behind her five-year-old son.

Police said the couple murdered the child and buried her near a stream close to Mamatha’s native village. The child’s decomposed body was exhumed from the site in the presence of police and forensic teams. Legal procedures are underway, and the body has been sent for autopsy. Hyderabad Shocker: Class 10 Student, Boyfriend Arrested for Mother’s Murder in Telangana.

Fayaz, police added, has several criminal cases pending against him. Both accused are in custody and will be produced before a local court on Saturday, September 13. Further probe into the case is underway.

