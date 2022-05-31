Ahmedabad, May 31 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday reported 45 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 12,25,202, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,944, a health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 36 to touch 12,14,033, which left the active caseload at 225, he added.

Ahmedabad accounted for 34 of the new cases, followed by two each in Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Surat, Valsad and Vadodara and one case in Gir Somnath, the official said.

A government release said 34,954 persons were given vaccine jabs during the day, taking the total number of doses administered in Gujarat so far to 10.99 crore.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to be coronavirus-free, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,25,202, new cases 45, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,14,033, active cases 225, people tested so far - figures not released.

