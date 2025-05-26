Bhuj (Gujarat) [India], May 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the crowd upon his arrival for the public meeting in Gujarat's Dahod on Monday. The people of Dahod warmly welcomed him, waving the Triranga.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple developmental projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore here. The projects include rail projects and various projects of the Government of Gujarat.

"... Being a woman, I can say that only a woman can understand the value of Sindoor. Terrorists destroyed the Sindoor of our women, and after that our forces and PM Modi gave them a reply in their own language..." said Rina Panchal, who has come to attend the public rally to be addressed by PM Modi in Dahod.

"He has an old relation with Dahod. We are very happy. Around 2000 women here have come in a similar saree to welcome PM Modi... We salute PM Modi for Operation Sindoor..." said another BJP supporter who has come to attend the public rally to be addressed by PM Modi.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel felicitated PM Modi with an idol of Birsa Munda. PM Modi was also felicitated with various gifts handcrafted by local women.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Gujarat starting Monday, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple developmental projects worth crores of rupees.

PM Modi inaugurated a Locomotive Manufacturing plant of the Indian Railways in Dahod, which will produce electric locomotives of 9000 HP for domestic purposes and for export. The locomotives will help in increasing the freight loading capacity of Indian Railways. He also flagged off the first electric locomotive manufactured from the plant.

Prime Minister Modi will travel to Bhuj later today, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore at Bhuj. He will also address a public meeting.

Posters have come in the town ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit showcasing the recent success of the Indian Armed Forces (IAF) in Operation Sindoor.

"Our village is located in the border area. We thank the army for the way they carried out Operation Sindoor... For the last two days, the atmosphere in Kachchh has been like that of Diwali... We pray to Maa Ashapura and Maa Momai to bless the families of our security forces...," said a local from Bhuj.

Operation Sindoor was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan. Multi-agency intelligence provided confirmation of nine major camps that were eventually targeted in the operation. (ANI)

