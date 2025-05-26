Mumbai, May 26: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has resumed the online registration process for Maharashtra Class 11 Admissions 2025 today, May 26, at 11 AM, after resolving technical issues that disrupted the portal last week. Students seeking First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission can now register at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

The FYJC admission process, which covers over 20 lakh seats across 9,281 junior colleges in Maharashtra, marks the first time a centralised online portal is being used for Class 11 admissions. The process originally began on May 21, but was temporarily halted after users reported website crashes and difficulties accessing the portal, particularly via mobile devices. Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Exam 2025 Datesheet: MSBSHSE Releases Time Table for Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Examination at mahahsscboard.in, Get Direct Links and Know Steps To Download.

Know How To Register for Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025

Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in

Click "New Student Registration" and fill in personal and academic details.

Upload required documents (Class 10 marksheet, ID proof, etc.).

Select preferred colleges and streams (Science, Commerce, Arts, etc.).

Submit the form and save a copy for future reference.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Revised Schedule

As per the revised schedule, candidates can submit their online applications until June 3. The provisional general merit list will be released on June 5, followed by the correction and objection window from June 6 to 7. The final general merit list will be published on June 8.

A zero round for quota-based admissions, including minority, in-house, and management quotas, will be conducted at the college level between June 9 and 11. The first college allotment list will be displayed on June 10, and students will need to complete document verification and enrollment from June 11 to 18. School Reopening Date: As Summer Vacation 2025 Draws To End, Here’s When Schools Will Reopen Across India; Check State-Wise List.

To be eligible, students must have passed the Class 10 (SSC or equivalent) examination from a recognised board. The centralised system allows applicants to choose colleges across districts, expanding opportunities beyond their immediate locality. For further updates and to register, visit mahafyjcadmissions.in.

