Ahmedabad, Aug 7 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported 19 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 8,25,020, while the toll remain unchanged at 10,077 and the recovery count increased by 27 during the day, an official said.

The number of people who have been discharged so far stands at 8,14,747, which is 98.75 per cent of the caseload, leaving the state with an active tally of 196, including four critical patients, he said.

Vadodara led with five new cases, followed by four each in Ahmedabad and Surat, the official informed.

An official release said 6,01,720 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of vaccination doses administered so far in the state to 3,61,96,017.

Neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported four recoveries and no new COVID-19 cases, leaving the tally unchanged at 10,624 and the recovery count rising to 10,611.

With four deaths so far, the active caseload in the Union Territory is nine, an official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,020, new cases 19, death toll 10,077, discharged 8,14,747, active cases 196, people tested so far - figures not released.

