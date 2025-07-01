Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 1 (ANI): Two people died after a car fell into a canal in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, officials said.

Rajesh Patel, Chief Fire Officer (Gandhinagar), said that two bodies have been recovered and authorities are yet to ascertain the number of people present inside the vehicle.

"One Kiran Desai called us up at 2.43 pm that a four-wheeler has called in Narmada Canal. Our team rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. Two bodies have been recovered. We do not know how many people were there in the vehicle," Chief Fire officer Patel said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

