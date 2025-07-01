New Delhi, July 1: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched on Tuesday the RailOne mobile application, which can help passengers get easy access to multiple services such as ticket booking, train and PNR enquiry, journey planning, rail help services and meal booking. Vaishnaw inaugurated the app, available on both Android Play Store and iOS App Store platforms, at the 40th Foundation Day celebrations of the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).

"RailOne App is a one-stop solution for all passenger needs. Through this app, passengers get easy access to the following services: Ticketing -- reserved, unreserved, platform tickets; train and PNR enquiry; journey planning; rail help services; meal booking in train," a press note from the Railway Ministry said. "Additionally, facilities for enquiry related to freight are also available," it said.

Highlighting the basic objective of the app, the ministry said that it will provide a better experience to the users, realised through a simple and clear user interface.

"It not only houses all the services in one place but also provides integrated connectivity between services, giving the user a holistic package of Indian Railways services," the ministry said. A special feature of this app is single sign-on, which eliminates the need for users to remember multiple passwords. "After downloading the RailOne app, one can log in using the existing user ID of RailConnect or UTSonMobile app. This eliminates the need for users to have separate apps for different services, thus saving device storage," the press note said.

It added, "R-Wallet (Railway e-wallet) facility has also been added to this app. Easy login facilities like numeric mPIN and biometric login have also been provided. " There is a provision for new users to register by providing minimal information, which makes the registration process easy and fast. Users who just want to make inquiries can also log in through guest login with their mobile number and OTP, it said.