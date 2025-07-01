Bengaluru, July 1: After months of deliberation, the Karnataka government is set to approve a long-pending hike in auto-rickshaw fares in Bengaluru. Under the revised structure, the base fare will increase from INR 30 to INR 36 for the first 1.9 kilometres, while the per-kilometre rate thereafter will rise from INR 15 to INR 18, marking a 20% hike overall in auto-rickshaw fares in Bengaluru.

The proposal, submitted by the District Transport Authority (DTA) led by Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha G, has been cleared by Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. It now awaits final approval from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, which sources say is likely in the coming days, according to a Deccan Herald report. Bengaluru Elevated Expressway Toll Hike: BETPL Revises Toll Rates for Travel on Elevated Expressway in Bangalore, New Rates Applicable From July 1.

Bengaluru Auto Fare Hike

The fare revision follows a detailed study conducted by a five-member expert committee appointed by the DTA. The panel reviewed passenger demand, operational costs, and urban traffic conditions, and consulted key stakeholders, including major auto unions. While the Auto Rickshaw Drivers' Union (ARDU) and the Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers' Union (AATDU) had demanded a steeper hike, INR 40 base fare and INR 20 per kilometre, the committee recommended a moderate revision, balancing affordability and inflation.

Bengaluru Auto Fare Set For Hike After Bike Taxi Ban

One of the major roadblocks to fare revision was competition from bike taxis, which auto drivers argued were undercutting their business. With the state government banning bike taxis from June 16, the path was cleared for the fare hike. Bengaluru Stampede: CAT Overturns Suspension of 5 Police Officers by Congress Government, Says ‘Police Don’t Have Magical Powers and Should Have Been Given Adequate Time’.

This marks only the third revision of auto fares in Bengaluru in over a decade, with the last adjustment made in November 2021. While many auto drivers have welcomed the hike, some unions have raised concerns about the complexity of non-rounded fares and the time-consuming process of recalibrating fare meters, expected to take up to six months.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2025 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).