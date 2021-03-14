Ahmedabad, Mar 14 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday joined the foot march to Dandi on its third day at Navagam in Gujarat's Kheda district.

His party colleague, Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel, who is part of the march from the first day, shared this information on Twitter.

The padyatra, being undertaken by 81 marchers from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari, a journey of 386 km, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The march, which aims to re-enact Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi Yatra, will end after 25 days, on April 5.

The march is part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' organised to celebrate 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

Patel will be part of the march till Nadiad, covering a distance of 75 km.

In his Twitter post, Patel said that Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh joined the march on its third day from Navagam in Kheda district, where it had halted for the night on Saturday.

Khedas MP Devusinh Chauhan and Mehmedabad MLA Arjunsinh Chauhan, among others also joined the march.

The marchers made their first halt for Sunday at Govindpura village, where they offered floral tributes to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, enjoyed a play, and interacted with the locals, Patel said in his tweet.

Later in the day, Kheda's BJP Member of Parliament Devusinh Chauhan inaugurated a photo exhibition on the event in Nadiad city, which was attended by Giriraj Singh.

The exhibition showcases different milestones of India's struggle for independence like civil disobedience movement, Dandi March, Quit India Movement, and roles played by leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and Sardar patel, etc.

Led by Mahatma Gandhi, 78 people had started the Dandi Yatra on March 12, 1930 from Sabarmati Ashram by announcing the 'Salt Satyagraha'. After walking for 21 days, they had reached Dandi on April 5, 1930 and broke the law.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)