Dahod (Guj), May 17 (PTI) Police have busted a cricket betting racket and arrested four persons, including a councillor in Dahod town in Gujarat, an officer said on Wednesday.

Police raided the office of a finance company in Dahod town and seized Rs 3 lakh cash, 19 mobile phones, two laptops and two bikes, he said.

“Police had received the information that a cricket betting racket was operated from the office of a finance company in Darpan Road area in Dahod town. They were accepting bets online,” Dahod ACP Jagdish Bangarwa told reporters.

One of the arrested men is a councillor of Dahod municipality, he said.

The FIR mentions the involvement of some unidentified people in the betting racket.

