Srinagar, Jun 29 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Nawapora, Mir Bazar in #Kulgam district. Police & security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," a police spokesman tweeted.

There are no reports of any casualty so far on either side.

