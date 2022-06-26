Gurugram, Jun 26 (PTI) Police here on Sunday arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly transporting over 60 kg of cannabis between states.

They were transporting the psychoactive drug were Pune in Maharashtra to Delhi in a truck, police said.

Also Read | Delhi Police Bust Fake Placement Agency, Seven Arrested for Cheating Over 250 Job Aspirants.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a vehicle coming from Dharuhera, a town in Haryana, and recovered 64 kg 380 gram of cannabis.

The duo has been booked under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'In May, Uddhav Thackeray Had Asked Eknath Shinde Whether He Wants To Be CM', Claims Aaditya Thackeray.

"The accused during interrogation revealed of making one such delivery earlier", said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP crime.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)