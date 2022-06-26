Mumbai, Jun 26: Shiv Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday claimed that over a month ago, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked party leader Eknath Shinde whether he wants to become the chief minister, although the latter had sidestepped the issue then.

Aaditya, who is the son of Sena president and chief minister Thackeray, made this revelation while addressing party workers here. Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde Moves Supreme Court Against Disqualification Notices Issued To Rebel MLAs.

Eknath Shinde, a senior Sena minister and prominent leader from Thane district, last week rebelled against the party.

Majority of Sena MLAs have sided with him and all of them are currently camping in Guwahati. Their move has pushed the Sena-led government to the brink of collapse.

"On May 20, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had called Eknath Shinde to 'Varsha' (CM's official residence) and asked whether he wants to become the chief minister.

However, he had sidestepped the issue then. But a month later, on June 20, whatever had to happen, happened," Aaditya said while referring to Shinde's rebellion.

